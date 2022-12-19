Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight with drones, heavy artillery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, heavy artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers overnight on Dec. 19, damaging several homes and power lines, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces of the eastern command destroyed two of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over the oblast, Reznichenko said.

Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire 60 times at Nikopol and the nearby Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivska communities. Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Enerhodar, build around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March 4.

According to Reznichenko, there were no casualties, but the area suffered a lot of destruction. Eleven homes, six buildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka community, Reznichenko said.

As a result of the attack, the water supply pumping station was cut off, and several villages are without water, he said.

In the Marhanetska community, Russian shells hit more than 20 homes and farm buildings, three schools, and an administrative building. Several power lines were also damaged.

Russia launched dozens of Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 19. Thirty drones were shot down, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram.