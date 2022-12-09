Russia attacks 8 Ukrainian regions over the past day, killing 5 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched attacks on eight Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts.

The attacks killed five civilians in Bakhmut, Toretsk, and Netailove and injured two more in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Dec. 9.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 68 times with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, and mortars, wounding eight people and damaging residential buildings, Deputy Head of President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Russia also hit a medical facility in Kherson in the morning of Dec. 9, damaging a children’s ward and a morgue. No one was injured, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

During the past day, Russian military also launched missile and artillery strikes at Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a residential area and damaging houses, warehouses, farm buildings, and cars. Four people were injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 33 reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian forces used heavy artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems to attack Nikopol and two other communities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging private houses, garages, and a powerline, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

The Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities on the Black Sea coast were also under Russian artillery fire, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Viltalii Kim. An infrastructure facility, farm buildings, a car, and residential buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces hit the Khotinska and Shalyhynska communities in the region 55 times and fired at the Hlukhiv community on Dec. 8, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported. There were no casualties or damage.

Russia also attacked seven settlements of Luhansk Oblast over the past day, according to the regional state administration. There is no information on casualties and damage.