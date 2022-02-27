Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Protesters around the world planning rallies in support of Ukraine (UPDATING)

by Olena Goncharova February 27, 2022 4:24 AM 2 min read
Members of the Ukrainian community in Mexico protest outside the Russian Embassy in Mexico City. (Photo courtesy Jonny Wrate)
This audio is created with AI assistance

People around the world, including Russia, are taking to the streets to protest against Russia's invasion in Ukraine, waving placards and flags in Ukrainian colors and calling on their governments to take action and place sanctions against Russia.

A number of rallies around the world will take place on Sunday, Feb. 27:

Poland

Feb. 27, Kraków — The Stand with Ukraine rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday at Wieża Ratuszowa Rynek Główny.

Sweden

Feb. 27, Gothenburg — Ukrainians and "all those who care and chose peace," are invited to join the #StandWithUkraine demonstration against Russian aggression in Ukraine. Everybody is encouraged to bring posters and flags. Posters can be found here.

Austria

Feb. 27, Vienna — Everybody is invited to come and show solidarity with Ukraine and say no to Putin's war by the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria.

Germany

Feb. 27, Berlin — An alliance consisting of numerous organizations announced a rally against Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The protest was registered for 20,000 people.

Greece

Feb. 27, Athens Ukrainians in Greece are invited to come and show solidarity with Ukraine at a Sunday rally.

The U.K.

Feb. 27, London  — Stand with Ukraine rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday on Downing Street.

The U.S.

Feb. 27, Washington D.C. — Protesters will gather at the White House to demand further sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

Feb. 27, Detroit — People are encouraged to gather in downtown Detroit at 1 p.m. local time to support Ukraine. The event is organized by the Ukrainian-American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan.

CANADA

Feb. 27, Edmonton  —  In support of Ukraine and its right to sovereignty, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Alberta Provincial Council is organizing a “Human Chain for Ukraine Rally”. Please meet at the MacEwan University intersection of 104 Ave & 109 Street at 2 p.m. on February 27. The rally will run in both directions along 109 St. south towards the Alberta Legislature and north towards Kingsway and will not be blocking traffic at any intersections.

Similar rallies will take place in Saskatoon, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

People hold placards as they gather to send messages of support to Ukraine, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo courtesy Jasminko Halilovic)
