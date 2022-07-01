PURPOSE AND WHO WE ARE
The purpose of this Privacy Policy is to describe how The Kyiv Independent (“us,” “we,” or “our”) collects, uses and shares information about you through our websites owned and controlled by us, including www.kyivindependent.com (collectively referred to herein as the “Site”). Please read this notice carefully to understand what we do. If you do not understand any aspects of our Privacy Policy, please feel free to contact us at kyivindependent@gmail.com.
This Privacy Policy covers information we collect from you through our Site.
The Kyiv Independent website doesn’t currently collect any personal information that can be used to identify users, such as names or contact information.
The Kyiv Independent website uses embedded comment sections operated by Facebook, where users comment under their Facebook profiles and can therefore be identified.
On occasion, we will ask you to voluntarily provide additional information, for example:
Information we obtain through cookies and similar tools
We use cookies (and similar technologies) and analytics tools across our Sites to collect information about you. This information can be used to improve the performance of the site, make advertising more relevant and enhance your user experience. We provide detailed information about cookies and similar technologies within our Cookie Policy; examples include:
LAWFUL BASIS FOR PROCESSING
We only process personal information where we have a lawful basis for doing so, such as the following:
HOW WE USE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION
We collect personal information for the following reasons:
EXTERNAL LINKS
For your convenience we may provide links to sites operated by organizations other than The Kyiv Independent (“Third Party Sites”) that we believe may be of interest to you. We do not endorse and are not responsible for the privacy practices of these Third Party Sites. If you choose to click on a link to one of these Third Party Sites, you should review the privacy policy posted on the other site to understand how that Third Party Site collects and uses your Personally Identifiable Information.
If you would like further information in relation to your rights or would like to exercise any of them, you may also contact us via kyivindependent@gmail.com. If you reside or are located in the EEA, you have the right to request that we:
We try to answer every email promptly where possible, and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Keep in mind, however, that there will be residual information that will remain within our databases, access logs and other records, which may or may not contain your Personally Identifiable Information. Please also note that certain Personally Identifiable Information may be exempt from such requests in certain circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your Personally Identifiable Information to comply with a legal obligation.
If you have any privacy-related questions, suggestions, unresolved problems, or complaints you may contact us via kyivindependent@gmail.com.
If you reside or are located in the EEA, we may assist with all queries regarding our processing of Personally Identifiable Information at kyivindependent@gmail.com.
Our Sites are not intended for children under 13 years of age. We do not intentionally collect or use any information from children.
Our Sites contain links to third party websites which are not subject to this privacy policy. We are not responsible for their content, use of personal information, or security practices.
If you have a query in regards to the processing of your personal information, please contact us at kyivindependent@gmail.com.
Any changes we may make to this privacy policy will be posted on this page. If changes are significant, we may choose to notify you by email or to clearly indicate on our home page that the policy has been updated.
