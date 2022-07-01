PURPOSE AND WHO WE ARE

The purpose of this Privacy Policy is to describe how The Kyiv Independent (“us,” “we,” or “our”) collects, uses and shares information about you through our websites owned and controlled by us, including www.kyivindependent.com (collectively referred to herein as the “Site”). Please read this notice carefully to understand what we do. If you do not understand any aspects of our Privacy Policy, please feel free to contact us at kyivindependent@gmail.com.

This Privacy Policy covers information we collect from you through our Site.

The Kyiv Independent website doesn’t currently collect any personal information that can be used to identify users, such as names or contact information.

The Kyiv Independent website uses embedded comment sections operated by Facebook, where users comment under their Facebook profiles and can therefore be identified.

On occasion, we will ask you to voluntarily provide additional information, for example:

Your opinion of our products and services;

Your preferences, including newsletters or other content offerings;

Your personal identifiable information

Information we obtain through cookies and similar tools

We use cookies (and similar technologies) and analytics tools across our Sites to collect information about you. This information can be used to improve the performance of the site, make advertising more relevant and enhance your user experience. We provide detailed information about cookies and similar technologies within our Cookie Policy; examples include:

Your usage – we use cookies to understand how our customers use our Sites and interact with our communications and journalism.

Your device – we use cookies to understand what type of device you are using to show you the best version of the site.

Your engagement with advertisements – we use cookies to understand what advertisements you have been shown, or clicked on to present you with advertisements that are more relevant to you.

If you wish to manage your cookies, please follow the instructions in the “How to manage cookies” section within our Cookie Policy.

LAWFUL BASIS FOR PROCESSING

We only process personal information where we have a lawful basis for doing so, such as the following:

User consent – This is where you have given us explicit permission to process personal information for a given purpose. For example, if you complete one of our general enquiry forms, we would ask for your consent if we wanted to use your personal information for any other purpose. You have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. You can manage your preferences by contacting us at kyivindependent@gmail.com

Legitimate business purposes – This is where we have a legitimate interest, as a business, to process personal information. We take due care to balance our interests against your right to privacy.

Contractual necessity – This is where we have to process personal information to meet our contractual obligations.

Legal obligation – This is where we have to process personal information in order to comply with the law.

HOW WE USE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We collect personal information for the following reasons:

To provide our service

To improve and maintain performance

To monitor compliance with our policies and terms

For the purpose of advertising

EXTERNAL LINKS

For your convenience we may provide links to sites operated by organizations other than The Kyiv Independent (“Third Party Sites”) that we believe may be of interest to you. We do not endorse and are not responsible for the privacy practices of these Third Party Sites. If you choose to click on a link to one of these Third Party Sites, you should review the privacy policy posted on the other site to understand how that Third Party Site collects and uses your Personally Identifiable Information.

If you would like further information in relation to your rights or would like to exercise any of them, you may also contact us via kyivindependent@gmail.com. If you reside or are located in the EEA, you have the right to request that we:

provide access to any Personally Identifiable Information we hold about you;

prevent the processing of your Personally Identifiable Information for direct-marketing purposes;

update any Personally Identifiable Information which is out of date or incorrect;

delete any Personally Identifiable Information which we are holding about you;

restrict the way that we process your Personally Identifiable Information;

provide your Personally Identifiable Information to a third party provider of services; or

provide you with a copy of any Personally Identifiable Information which we hold about you.

We try to answer every email promptly where possible, and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Keep in mind, however, that there will be residual information that will remain within our databases, access logs and other records, which may or may not contain your Personally Identifiable Information. Please also note that certain Personally Identifiable Information may be exempt from such requests in certain circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your Personally Identifiable Information to comply with a legal obligation.

If you have any privacy-related questions, suggestions, unresolved problems, or complaints you may contact us via kyivindependent@gmail.com.

If you reside or are located in the EEA, we may assist with all queries regarding our processing of Personally Identifiable Information at kyivindependent@gmail.com.

Our Sites are not intended for children under 13 years of age. We do not intentionally collect or use any information from children.

Our Sites contain links to third party websites which are not subject to this privacy policy. We are not responsible for their content, use of personal information, or security practices.

If you have a query in regards to the processing of your personal information, please contact us at kyivindependent@gmail.com.

Any changes we may make to this privacy policy will be posted on this page. If changes are significant, we may choose to notify you by email or to clearly indicate on our home page that the policy has been updated.