Speaking during the annual Global Teacher Prize ceremony, Denys Smyhal said that “this is a great example of serving your people.”



According to the prime minister, about 3,000 schools have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of Russia's all-out war, while 1,200 remain in the occupied territories.



Despite the war, "the education process continues because teachers understand the importance of their mission," Smyhal said.