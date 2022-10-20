Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World — Ep. 3: What Does Ukraine Mean to Europe?

October 20, 2022 4:24 pmby Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Ukraine is the most significant part of Europe's eastern borderland: all black earth and agriculture, the last bastion before the steppe and the vastness of Russia. The country's geography has defined its significance as a strategic center as it becomes more entwined with the liberal values of the European Union.

Ukraine is the most significant part of Europe’s eastern borderland: all black earth and agriculture, the last bastion before the steppe and the vastness of Russia. The country’s geography has defined its significance as a strategic center as it becomes more entwined with the liberal values of the European Union.

In this episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, the Kyiv Independent team speaks to Alexander Clarkson, lecturer for German and European Studies at King's College London, about how this has defined the war and what it means for its relationship with the European Union in the future. We also speak with Edward Reese, a Ukrainian LGBTQ+ activist, about how Pride events in Ukraine are a symbol of the progressive values their country aspires to. 

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war
