Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Q&A on Rebuilding

"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to see what they wanted to be answered on rebuilding, both now and after the war. We received a lot of questions, but most can be boiled down to "how on earth are we going to pay for this?"

In this bonus episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub and Nastya discuss the possibility of Russian reparations, foreign investment, and post-war tourism.

