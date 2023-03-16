Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Q&A on Rebuilding
February 16, 2023 3:10 pm
We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to see what they wanted to be answered on rebuilding, both now and after the war. We received a lot of questions, but most can be boiled down to "how on earth are we going to pay for this?"
In this bonus episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub and Nastya discuss the possibility of Russian reparations, foreign investment, and post-war tourism.
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief