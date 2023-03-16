Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Podcasts

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Q&A on Rebuilding

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub ParusinskiFebruary 16, 2023 3:10 pm
Share

Power Lines Bonus Ep. 11 — Q&A on Rebuilding"Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World" is a podcast that maps out the reverberations of the war in Ukraine on the global stage. It is produced by the Kyiv Independent and Message Heard. (Power Lines)

We reached out to our listeners on Twitter to see what they wanted to be answered on rebuilding, both now and after the war. We received a lot of questions, but most can be boiled down to "how on earth are we going to pay for this?"

In this bonus episode of our podcast "Power Lines: From Ukraine to the World," co-produced with Message Heard, co-hosts Jakub and Nastya discuss the possibility of Russian reparations, foreign investment, and post-war tourism.  

Subscribe and listen on your preferred platform.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina and Jakub Parusinski
Tags: Russia's war, Reconstruction
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK