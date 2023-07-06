Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Pence: US will have to fight Russia if Ukraine defeated

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 2:19 PM 2 min read
Mike Pence, former US vice president and a presidential candidate
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

If Ukraine is defeated in the war, the U.S. will have to send troops to fight Russia's further aggression, former Vice President Mike Pence said on the Hugh Hewitt Show on July 5.

"I have no doubt that if (Russian dictator) Vladimir Putin overran Ukraine, it would not be too long... before the Russian military crossed a border where we would have to send our fighting men and women to fight against them," the Republican presidential candidate said.

Pence called for speaking the truth about Russian war crimes, referencing his June 29 visit to Kyiv's suburbs Bucha and Irpin where massacres against civilians took place.

"What's going on in Ukraine is not just warfare. It's evil," he said.

Pence added that during his visit, he went by a relief organization that helps Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He commended their work despite the fact that "Russians are stonewalling everything."

The Ukrainian national database suggests that about 19,500 Ukrainian children have been abducted from the occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas or Russia since last February.

The former vice president belongs to the wing of the Republican party that supports further aid for Ukraine and has criticized his former boss Donald Trump for praising Putin.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
