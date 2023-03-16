Kate Tsurkan: The problem with lionizing Navalny and snubbing Zelensky at Oscars

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as shown in a still from the documentary "Navalny," which won the Oscar for best feature documentary at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Navalny Doc/Twitter)

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

When “Navalny,” a documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, won an Oscar for best documentary feature at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, Ukrainians worldwide were outraged.

Many saw the awarding of "Navalny" as blatant hypocrisy on the part of the Academy, given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to address the audience had been denied for the second year in a row. An article published by Variety suggested that the producer of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Will Packer, believed that overwhelming support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression was due to the fact that the majority of Ukrainians are white and that the Academy wanted to steer clear of being “too political.”

Meanwhile, at the 2023 ceremony, as Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya took the stage to accept the award on her husband’s behalf, she praised him for “defending democracy” and voiced hopes that Russia and her husband would one day be free.

Noticeably missing from Navalnaya’s speech was any mention of Ukraine or the suffering that Russia has inflicted upon the Ukrainian people since invading the country in 2014 and further launching an all-out war in February 2022.

It is damning not only because Navalny competed in the same category as “A House Made of Splinters," a documentary about children in war-torn eastern Ukraine.

By painting the Russian nation as a fellow captive alongside her husband, Navalnaya fed into the narrative that this is merely “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war,” glossing over the ordinary Russian citizens who are, in fact, torturing, raping, and killing Ukrainians.

The problem here is not that a documentary about Navalny won an Oscar – it’s the stance of the Russian opposition in general, which has not taken any steps to rethink its approach to the imperialist narrative inherent in Russia’s historical and current relations with its neighbors. And it's the West's ignorance about that.

The family of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — daughter Daria Navalnaya (L), wife Yulia Navalnaya (C), and son Zahar Navalny (R) — pose for a photo at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western media has been keen to seek out "good Russians," and help them redeem their public image. This includes the soldier Pavel Filatiev, who ultimately sued the organization that aided him in escaping Russia after he reneged on his pledge to donate proceeds from his memoir to support Ukrainians, opting to keep the funds for himself once the press attention started to quiet down.

In a perfect world, nobody would take issue with a documentary about Navalny winning an Oscar. After all, it was a despicable crime that he was poisoned and immediately arrested upon his return to Russia. However, Ukrainians, unlike many in the West, are well aware of the questionable statements he has made in the past that fueled the flames of Russian nationalism and ultimately cast doubt on his image as a champion of democracy.

Navalny’s “thesis” for the future of Russia, which was published by his team on Twitter on Feb. 20, is commendable for recognizing Ukraine’s territorial integrity, calling for an end to the war against Ukraine, and for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine after the war. However, he is also quick to dismiss the claim that Russians are inherently imperialistic as “nonsense,” with the shaky justification that Belarus is also part of the war against Ukraine.

Perhaps Navalny and his team are unaware of the UNESCO report from 2010, which officially classified Belarusian as an endangered language, or the Belarusians who are calling for their fellow countrymen to return to their native language as a form of protest against Russia’s political and cultural chokehold on Belarus.

