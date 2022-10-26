Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Zelensky: Russia has used nearly 400 kamikaze drones against Ukraine

October 26, 2022 11:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 that Russia has used about 400 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones against Ukraine’s civilian population.

On Oct. 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 43 drones, 37 of which were destroyed. Moscow's forces used 28 drones to attack Kyiv that day, killing five people.

Zelensky earlier said that Russia could have ordered as many as 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

Iran continues to deny supplying weapons to Russia.

