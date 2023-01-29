Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Zelensky invites new Czech President to visit Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 29, 2023 6:31 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Jan. 29 that he had spoken to Petr Pavel, the newly elected Czech President, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

“I personally congratulated Petr Pavel on winning the Czech presidential elections. Thanked him and the Czech people for their unwavering support. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky congratulated Pavel on his victory on Twitter shortly after the results had been announced on Jan. 28. He praised Pavel for supporting Ukraine and its struggle against Russian aggression.

“I will be glad to work closely for the benefit of the peoples of Ukraine and the Czech Republic and in the interests of a united Europe,” Zelensky said.

Pavel, who previously served in the Czech army, emerged victorious in a runoff vote against populist billionaire Andrej Babis, seen as a more Russian-leaning candidate.

