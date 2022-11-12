Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian missile land in residential area in Zaporizhzhia.
November 12, 2022 8:54 pm
A Russian Iskander-K ballistic missile containing 54 cluster submunitions landed among residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia’s Shevchenkivsky District on Nov. 12, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office. The cluster munitions failed to explode, presenting a serious danger to civilians nearby. They will be temporarily evacuated while explosives specialists clear the area, Tymoshenko said.
