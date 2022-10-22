UN: Over 6,000 civilians killed by Russia's war against Ukraine

The UN's human rights agency has recorded 15,956 civilian casualties since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. According to the agency, 6,322 civilians have been killed, including 397 children, and 9,634 have been injured.

Rosemary DiCarlo, the under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs said at a UN Security Council meeting on Oct. 21 that "the actual figures are likely considerably higher."