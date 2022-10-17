Ukrainian forces destroy 5 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine.
September 26, 2022 7:24 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that Ukrainian forces also killed 43 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, a self-propelled artillery system, and nine armored vehicles on Sept. 25.
