This item is part of our running news digest

October 5, 2022 5:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces killed 31 Russian troops and destroyed more than 40 pieces of equipment including eight tanks, 26 armored vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a howitzer gun. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also downed Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters in Kostromka and Bruskinskyi districts of Kherson Oblast. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
