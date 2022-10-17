Ukraine's military destroys Russian troops, equipment in the south on Oct. 5
October 5, 2022 5:39 am
Ukraine's Operational Command "South" reported that Ukrainian forces killed 31 Russian troops and destroyed more than 40 pieces of equipment including eight tanks, 26 armored vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a howitzer gun. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also downed Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters in Kostromka and Bruskinskyi districts of Kherson Oblast.
