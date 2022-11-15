Ukraine resumes rail service to Mykolaiv for the first time since Feb. 24.
November 15, 2022 10:31 am
The train from Kyiv to the regional capital arrived in the morning on Nov. 15.
After launching its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Russia unsuccessfully attempted to seize Mykolaiv and other cities in Mykolaiv Oblast and heavily shelled the region.
The report on the resumption of railway traffic followed the liberation of the neighboring city of Kherson by Ukrainian troops on Nov. 11.
