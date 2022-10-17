Ukraine receives more HIMARS from US
October 12, 2022 1:40 am
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that four additional HIMARS from the U.S. have arrived in Ukraine: “HIMARS time: good time for Ukrainians and a bad time for the occupiers,” he wrote on Twitter.
