The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Aug. 24 that Russia had to revert to more modest objectives in the east and south after failing its goal of toppling the Ukrainian government. It also said the Donbas offensive is making 'minimal progress' and Moscow anticipates a major counterattack. The ministry noted that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles, and personnel, its military's overall morale is poor, and its diplomatic power had been diminished.