UK Intelligence: Russia's war has proven 'both costly and strategically harmful'
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 10:20 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Aug. 24 that Russia had to revert to more modest objectives in the east and south after failing its goal of toppling the Ukrainian government. It also said the Donbas offensive is making 'minimal progress' and Moscow anticipates a major counterattack. The ministry noted that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles, and personnel, its military's overall morale is poor, and its diplomatic power had been diminished.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us