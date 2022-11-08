Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK intelligence: Russia builds 'dragon's teeth' anti-tank structures in occupied Mariupol

November 8, 2022 11:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has started constructing defensive pyramidal anti-tank structures known as dragon's teeth around the occupied southern city of Mariupol, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Mariupol forms part of Russia's "land bridge" from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication, and dragon's teeth have additionally been sent to prepare for defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, the report reads.

"Russia is fortifying its lines throughout areas of occupation," the ministry said.

Moscow "is making a significant effort to prepare defenses in depth behind their current front line" to try to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances, the ministry wrote.

