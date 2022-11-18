Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, November 18, 2022

UK intelligence: After withdrawal from Kherson, Russia prepares for further Ukrainian breakthroughs

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 18, 2022 10:27 am
Share

Russian troops have built up new trench systems near the administrative border with occupied Crimea and the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 18. 

Some of these locations are up to 60 kilometers behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” reads the report.

Following their retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces prioritize replenishment, regrouping, and developing defensive lines in most areas of the front line in Ukraine, according to the intelligence. 

Russia will likely try to redeploy some of its personnel that left Kherson “to reinforce and expand its offensive operations” near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, the ministry added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK