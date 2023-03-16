Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Turkish foreign minister: Ankara working ‘hard’ to extend Black Sea grain deal

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 5, 2023 2:58 pm
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on March 5 that his country is working “hard” to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative that has allowed Ukraine to export grain from three ports in the southern Odesa Oblast.

The landmark deal – brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July – was renewed in November and is due to expire on March 18 unless all sides, including Russia, agree to extend the agreement.

“We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal," Cavusoglu said during his speech at United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, as quoted by Reuters.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

