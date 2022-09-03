Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Tkachenko: Part of German funding for Ukrainian culture will also go towards Russian opposition media

September 3, 2022 1:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After a visit to Germany, Ukraine's Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko says that part of Germany’s 20 million euro aid program for Ukrainian cultural assets and for the support of refugees in the culture and media sectors will also go to support Russian opposition media. 

"In response to my question on how the Russian press is related to the support of Ukrainian media, there was quite a lively discussion with colleagues from the German department," Tkachenko said. 

Part of the funding from Germany’s cultural aid program will go towards civil society actors. This includes a monthly 2,500 euro scholarship German institutions can apply for to support civil society actors who have fled Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.


