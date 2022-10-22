Russian forces strike Nikopol overnight
October 22, 2022 8:34 am
The strikes damaged more than 20 buildings and several gas pipelines, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska and Marhanetska communities in the oblast. Almost 1,000 families have been left without electricity as a result of the attacks, Reznichenko said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.