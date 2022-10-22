Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian forces strike Nikopol overnight

October 22, 2022 8:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The strikes damaged more than 20 buildings and several gas pipelines, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. Russian forces used heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska and Marhanetska communities in the oblast. Almost 1,000 families have been left without electricity as a result of the attacks, Reznichenko said. 

