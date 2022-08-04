Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalRussia plans to open duty-free shops for diplomats, their families

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 2:33 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia is launching several duty-free shops accessible only to diplomats, employees of embassies, consulates, international organizations, and their families. The shops will open in Moscow and St. Petersburg with prices listed in rubles, U.S. dollars, and euros and will be operated by the Russian foreign ministry and another local entity chosen in a competition. The idea resembles that of Beriozka stores, state-run shops in the USSR to which only foreign tourists with hard currency had access.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok