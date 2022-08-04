Russia is launching several duty-free shops accessible only to diplomats, employees of embassies, consulates, international organizations, and their families. The shops will open in Moscow and St. Petersburg with prices listed in rubles, U.S. dollars, and euros and will be operated by the Russian foreign ministry and another local entity chosen in a competition. The idea resembles that of Beriozka stores, state-run shops in the USSR to which only foreign tourists with hard currency had access.