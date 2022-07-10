Russia continues covert mobilization campaign
July 10, 2022 2:48 am
According to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, over 22,000 vacancies have been advertised in Russia calling for military personnel, including snipers, gunners, drivers, medical instructors, and other experts. “These vacancies indicate the losses of the Russian army and the general problem with recruitment of military personnel,” says the center.