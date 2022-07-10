Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia continues covert mobilization campaign

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 2:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, over 22,000 vacancies have been advertised in Russia calling for military personnel, including snipers, gunners, drivers, medical instructors, and other experts. “These vacancies indicate the losses of the Russian army and the general problem with recruitment of military personnel,” says the center.

