Regional police chief, 3 other police officers killed by landmines in Kherson Oblast.
December 7, 2022 9:55 pm
Four police officers, including Cherkasy Oblast police chief Mykhailo Kuratchenko, were killed, and four others were injured while demining liberated areas of Kherson Oblast, Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Police, said on Dec. 7.
The injured officers are in the hospital, and “doctors are fighting for their lives,” Klymenko said.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.