Prosecutors identify another Russian officer suspected of atrocities in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 9, 2022 8:05 pm
According to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, Anton Struyev, commander of Russia’s 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade, captured two civilians in the village of Mokrets in March. He beat the captives on the head to find out information about the Ukrainian military. After that, Struyev allegedly ordered the Ukrainians to undress and locked them in a basement.