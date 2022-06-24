Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutors identify another Russian officer suspected of atrocities in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 9, 2022 8:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, Anton Struyev, commander of Russia’s 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade, captured two civilians in the village of Mokrets in March. He beat the captives on the head to find out information about the Ukrainian military. After that, Struyev allegedly ordered the Ukrainians to undress and locked them in a basement.

