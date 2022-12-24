Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Power cuts in Kyiv to be limited to 5 hours at a time

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 6:35 pm
Ukraine's biggest private energy company DTEK announced that, starting Nov. 26, power outages in Kyiv will not last longer than 5 hours for any consumer.

Kyiv has been struggling to restore electricity supply since Russia hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure with a barrage of missiles on Nov. 23

It was Russia's fifth targeted mass attack on energy infrastructure in the past 6 weeks. After the attack, most of the city suffered a blackout that for some consumers lasted more than 30 hours.

