Under the guise of reconstruction for “historical value,” the Russian forces are quickly rebuilding the theater, Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the Mariupol mayor, reports. According to Andriushchenko, the Russian forces are hiding evidence from when they bombed the theater on March 16, killing an estimated 300 people who were hiding and awaiting evacuation. On June 29, Amnesty International called the attack a “clear war crime.”