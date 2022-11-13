Mykolaiv Oblast Governor calls on businesses to return as Russian attacks decrease

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim called on businesses and construction workers to return home to rebuild the region now that Russian troops have withdrawn from nearby southern territories.

Kim said that the restoration of the war-scarred region began now that the danger of missile attacks has significantly decreased. He added that there are prospects of reopening ports and business in the region soon, especially if more southern territories are liberated by Ukraine's military.

“But in general, now I will appeal to all businesses, people, to get ready to return,” Kim said on TV.

Earlier on Nov. 11, the governor said that the entirety of Mykolaiv Oblast has been liberated by Ukrainian forces, except for the Kinburnska Spit.

In the past few days, Ukraine has also liberated dozens of settlements in the neighboring Kherson Oblast, including its regional capital Kherson.



The recent frontline developments mean that Russian troops are not in such a close range anymore to shell Mykolaiv Oblast as intensely as they used to before.

