Ministry: More than 80,000 Ukrainians evacuated from war-torn regions since August.
September 17, 2022 1:36 pm
The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories reported that over 30,000 people from Zaporizhzhia Oblast were evacuated, as well as over 24,000 people from Kherson Oblast, 17,000 (including 3,000 children) from Donetsk Oblast, and more than 5,000 from Kharkiv Oblast.
