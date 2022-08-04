Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 4, 2022 7:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that Russian forces shelled two districts of the city overnight on Aug. 4. Explosions were heard at 4 a.m. local time. No casualties have been reported yet. Earlier on Aug. 3, Sienkevych said that Russia’s war has killed at least 131 people in Mykolaiv, including a child, and injured 590 since Feb. 24. 

