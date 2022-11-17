Support us
Thursday, November 17, 2022

Kuleba talks to Blinken, asks for Patriot missile systems

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 17, 2022 3:43 pm
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken for military assistance provided by his country and asked to supply more air defense systems to Ukraine. He specifically asked for Patriot, U.S. most advanced and expensive surface-to-air missile systems.

“NASAMS have proved their efficiency already. I am also convinced that the time for Patriots has come,” said Kuleba, who was talking to Blinken during Russia’s mass air attack on Ukraine on the morning of Nov. 17. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
