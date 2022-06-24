Israeli embassy returns to Kyiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 17, 2022 8:06 pm
Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky raised the Israeli flag near the embassy building in Kyiv on May 17, the embassy wrote on Twitter.
