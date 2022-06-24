Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalIsraeli embassy returns to Kyiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 17, 2022 8:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky raised the Israeli flag near the embassy building in Kyiv on May 17, the embassy wrote on Twitter.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok