Investigation Bureau detains collaborator serving as ‘chief of police’ in Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast.
September 10, 2022 10:05 pm
According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the man who was detained in the neighboring town of Kupiansk previously worked as the town's official police chief. When Russia occupied Balakliia in March, he decided to assist the Russian military. On Sept. 9, the town was liberated by the Ukrainian army.
