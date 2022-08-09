Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian statement of mining Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘likely falsified,’ distracts from real nuclear threat

August 9, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that Western and Ukrainian outlets circulated a report, likely false, of a Russian general allegedly threatening to destroy Europe’s largest nuclear facility, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, if Russia could not hold the plant. Regardless of the origin (or existence) of the original post, the reporting is unreliable, according to the experts, and doesn't claim to cite an official statement or a statement made on any official Russian news or government website. This likely misreporting distracts from the very real risks of Russia’s militarization of the plant, which almost certainly includes the unsafe storage of military armaments near nuclear reactors and nuclear waste storage facilities.

