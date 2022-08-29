IAEA on its way to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
August 29, 2022 11:50 am
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Aug. 29 that their “support and assistant” mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar is now on its way there. Headed by Grossi, the mission will be at the power plant later this week. “We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” Grossi said.
