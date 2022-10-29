Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 8 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct 28

October 29, 2022 8:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian troops killed two people in Kurdiumivka and one in Pivnichne.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko added.

