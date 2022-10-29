Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 8 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct 28
October 29, 2022 8:45 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian troops killed two people in Kurdiumivka and one in Pivnichne.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko added.
