Governor: Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with missiles.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 19, 2022 12:04 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The missile strike damaged an "industrial infrastructure facility," Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.