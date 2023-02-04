German top official says no evidence of Russian sabotage of Nord Stream pipeline

German investigators currently have no evidence that Russia is behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, German Attorney General Peter Frank told Die Welt.

Frank said Russian involvement couldn’t be proven "at the moment" as the investigations are ongoing.

On Sept. 26-28, four leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic sea that were built to supply natural gas from Russia to Europe. Following the leaks, several Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, called them a “deliberate act of sabotage.”

Russian submarines were seen on Sept. 24-25 near the areas where the leaks were discovered, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Western intelligence official. Russia denied its responsibility for the explosions.

The explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were the results of “gross sabotage,” the Swedish Security Service reported on Nov. 18.

“Explosive residue was identified on a number of the seized and analyzed foreign items,” investigators found at the site, read the report.

The investigation continues the search for suspects, according to Swedish officials.