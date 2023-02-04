Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, February 4, 2023

German top official says no evidence of Russian sabotage of Nord Stream pipeline

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 4, 2023 6:10 pm
Share

German investigators currently have no evidence that Russia is behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, German Attorney General Peter Frank told Die Welt.

Frank said Russian involvement couldn’t be proven "at the moment" as the investigations are ongoing. 

On Sept. 26-28, four leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic sea that were built to supply natural gas from Russia to Europe. Following the leaks, several Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, called them a “deliberate act of sabotage.”

Russian submarines were seen on Sept. 24-25 near the areas where the leaks were discovered, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Western intelligence official. Russia denied its responsibility for the explosions.

The explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were the results of “gross sabotage,” the Swedish Security Service reported on Nov. 18. 

“Explosive residue was identified on a number of the seized and analyzed foreign items,” investigators found at the site, read the report.

The investigation continues the search for suspects, according to Swedish officials.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK