General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assaults near 20 settlements
February 18, 2023 7:54 am
In its morning update on Feb. 18, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled Russian attacks near over 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.
Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three temporary bases of Russian troops and an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system during the same reporting period. The Ukrainian military also downed six Russian drones.
Over the past day, the Russian army launched 10 missiles, 29 airstrikes, and 69 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.
