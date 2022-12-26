Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, December 26, 2022

General Staff: Ukrainian army strikes 9 Russian control points

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 8:28 am
In their Dec. 26 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that the Russian army launched five missiles, one airstrike, and over 40 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have also repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit nine Russian command points, two personnel concentration areas, and two other strategic sites. 

According to the Ukrainian military, in Luhansk Oblast's Starobilsk, about 50 heavily wounded Russian soldiers have been recently transferred to the make-shift military hospital equipped by the Russians. In Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, all employees of medical institutions are obligated to donate blood, indicating the lack of sufficient reserves.

