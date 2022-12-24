Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia moves more personnel, equipment to front line in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 10:06 pm
Russia has increased the number of troops, weapons, and military equipment that is being transferred to the front line in Ukraine by the railway, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its evening update.

The Ukrainian military also reported that Russian troops continue to conduct offensives in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman sectors in the eastern Donetsk Oblast.

During the day, Moscow forces launched one missile and four air strikes, as well as 16 strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems, the General Staff said.


