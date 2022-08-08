Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 8, 2022 6:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she believes issuing tourist visas to Russians should be restricted following the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “It's not right that while Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel around Europe, be tourists,” she said.

