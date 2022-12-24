Explosions reported near oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea
December 24, 2022 2:59 am
Late on Dec. 23, explosions were heard in Crimea near the oil depot in the village of Rozlyvy, 95 kilometers northeast of Simferopol. A number of local social media channels published videos of explosions alleging that the accident took place after a drone flew by, the Ukrainian media reported. Occupation authorities have not commented on the accident.
