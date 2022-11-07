Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Donetsk

November 7, 2022 5:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Numerous explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Donetsk overnight on Nov. 7, according to media reports. Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti reported a massive fire in a railway administration building in the Voroshylivskyi district of Donetsk. No casualties have been reported at the time of the publication.

