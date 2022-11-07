Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Donetsk
November 7, 2022 5:59 am
Numerous explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Donetsk overnight on Nov. 7, according to media reports. Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti reported a massive fire in a railway administration building in the Voroshylivskyi district of Donetsk. No casualties have been reported at the time of the publication.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.