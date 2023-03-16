Explosions reported in Kyiv
February 26, 2023 11:49 pm
Local media and Telegram channels reported an explosion over the eastern bank of the Dnipro River late in the evening on Feb. 26.
According to the channels, Iranian-made Shahed drones are active over Kyiv Oblast.
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief