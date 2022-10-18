EU Parliament to vote on recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism
October 18, 2022 12:28 am
The EU Parliament voted in favor on Oct .17 of a proposal put forth by the Sweden Democrats European Conservatives & Reformists to hold a debate on adopting a resolution to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
201 members voted in favor, 99 against, and another 61 abstained, European Pravda reported.
The resolution is scheduled for a vote at the end of November.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.