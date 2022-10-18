Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
EU Parliament to vote on recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

October 18, 2022 12:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The EU Parliament voted in favor on Oct .17 of a proposal put forth by the Sweden Democrats European Conservatives & Reformists to hold a debate on adopting a resolution to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism 

201 members voted in favor, 99 against, and another 61 abstained, European Pravda reported

The resolution is scheduled for a vote at the end of November. 

