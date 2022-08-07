Official: Pivdennyi Port to begin operations next week
This item is part of our running news digest
August 7, 2022 2:17 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The largest and most profitable port in Ukraine will begin to operate next week under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Mustafa Nayyem, deputy infrastructure minister announced. Nayyem said that the Pivdennyi Port will work alongside the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports to export 3 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products within a month. Since Feb. 24, four ships have left from the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports.