August 7, 2022 2:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The largest and most profitable port in Ukraine will begin to operate next week under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Mustafa Nayyem, deputy infrastructure minister announced. Nayyem said that the Pivdennyi Port will work alongside the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports to export 3 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products within a month. Since Feb. 24, four ships have left from the Odesa and Chornomorsk ports. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
