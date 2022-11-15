CNN: US looking at ways to modify advanced drones for Ukraine
Two unnamed officials who spoke to CNN said the U.S. has been studying changes that could be made to the advanced Gray Eagle MQ-1C drones that would decrease the likelihood of sensitive technology onboard the drones being stolen on the battlefield.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the Biden Administration had refused to provide Ukraine with the drones.
